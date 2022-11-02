Newport News and Boy Scouts of America Host Colonial Virginia Council’s 30th Anniversary Celebration

The City of Newport News is partnering with Boy Scouts of America to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of The Colonial Virginia Council (CVC). On Saturday, Nov. 5, all are invited to Historic Endview (362 Yorktown Rd.) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to enjoy a variety of activities, food truck vendors, and live entertainment. This free event will provide an inside look at how the largest youth organization on the peninsula operates. Scouting units will stage live exhibits of the many skills, advancement, and achievement requirements of the Scouting Program and demonstrate the exciting activities scouts do year-round. Additionally, a variety of city departments will be on-hand, including Historic Services and Newport News Police and Fire, along with displays from the Virginia Living Museum, the York County Fife & Drum Corps, VA Air & Space Center, and more. The Scout Shop will be onsite providing all Scout-related items for purchase. The event is free and open to the public. Parking is available on the grass in front of Historic Endview.