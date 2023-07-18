Newport News and CAN Foundation Launch Innovative Street Museum Program

By: City of Newport News

The City of Newport News is partnering with The CAN Foundation to create the Newport News Street Museum, a city-wide mural project. This innovative initiative highlights diverse locations throughout the city while also encouraging placemaking, promoting tourism, and strengthening community and regional connections. An array of murals are being painted on buildings and underpasses this summer.

“We are excited to work with The CAN Foundation to enhance the vibrancy of Newport News while supporting the local arts community,“ said Cindy Rohlf, Newport News City Manager. “Newport News is a hub of creativity and innovation, with an active and engaged community of artists. The Newport News Street Museum will help create a sense of place while encouraging residents and guests to explore our city and experience unique works of art.”

The project is being completed by renowned regional and national muralists, including Nadd Harvin, Carl Medley III, Mahari Chabwera, Earl Mack, Austin Miles, Yusuf Abdul Lateef, Andrew Samuel Harrison, Dathan Kane, Alex Michael, and Asa Jackson.

“The CAN Foundation is proud to partner with the City of Newport News on this groundbreaking project,” said Asa Jackson, Co-Founder and Executive Director of The CAN Foundation. “As a long-time Newport News resident, business owner, and nonprofit operator, I’m honored to guide this project that will beautify our city and highlight our commitment to supporting the arts. Newport News is an emerging market for artistic creativity, and the Street Museum provides a platform for us to amplify this talent for the world to enjoy.”

While artists have already begun working on murals in the city, Newport News and The CAN Foundation will officially launch the Street Museum project during the World Arts Celebration on Saturday, July 29 from noon until 5 p.m. at Victory Landing Park (50 26th Street). This free event takes guests on a journey filled with culture, craftsmanship, and cuisine with vendors, performers, artists, and interactive education stations. During the event, artist Nico Cathcart will be high on a lift at The Warwick Hotel working on a mural for the Newport News Street Museum.

To learn more about the project, visit The CAN Foundation Headquarters at 9601 Warwick Boulevard on Sunday, July 30 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. for the opening reception of “Inside Out,” a group indoor mural exhibition featuring the work of the Newport News Street Museum’s participating artists. During the opening, hear from the artists themselves as they participate in a panel moderated by Asa Jackson. The event will also include live music, a pop-up shop, delicious eats, and a display of select works from The CAN Collection. For more information, visit www.thecontemporaryartsnetwork.com.

Sherwin Williams is a generous sponsor of the Street Museum project.