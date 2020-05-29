Newport News and Hampton Unite to Promote the 2020 Census

Mayors hold competition to encourage residents torespond to the 2020 Census

The cities of Newport News and Hampton are joining forces to encourage people to respond to the 2020 Census. Mayor McKinley L. Price, DDS of Newport News and Mayor Donnie Tuck of Hampton are holding a friendly competition to see which city has the highest number of responses by July 1.

“It’s imperative that all residents, regardless of where they live, respond to the 2020 Census,” said Mayor McKinley L. Price. “For every person who does not respond, localities lose $2,000 per person, per year. Mayor Tuck and I are committed to working together to ensure our cities are completely counted, so we have the funding and resources we need for the next decade.” To make the challenge fun, Mayor Tuck has offered to give Mayor Price a dozen Hampton crabs if Newport News has a higher response rate on July 1. Not to be outdone, Mayor Price has wagered James River oysters if Newport News comes out on top. View the Mayor’s Census Challenge kick-off video for details on the competition.

“The more people talk about how Hampton is going to win this competition – I mean, how well the two cities work together on projects like this – the more they are reminded to fill out their forms,” said Mayor Tuck. “People may not think of themselves as residents if they are here temporarily, for the military or college, but they count for the Census.”

The self-response rates in Hampton and Newport News, as well as other localities in Hampton Roads and across the country, are lower than anticipated. The coronavirus pandemic began just as campaigns were ramping up, and plans for community events and outreach efforts had to be canceled. As of May 25, Hampton’s self-response rate is 62.7%, followed closely by Newport News at 60.6%. The U.S. Census Bureau plans to place staff in the community in late summer to follow-up with residents who have not yet responded.

To respond, visit www.my2020Census.gov, call 1-844-330-2020, or return the Census envelope that came in the mail. To learn more about the Census, Newport News residents can call 757-933-2311 and Hampton residents can contact 757-727-8311.

