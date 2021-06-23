Newport News and TIES Launch Regional STEM Ecosystem, COVA STEM HUB Interested partners invited to virtual informational session on ﻿June 24 at 10:30 a.m.

Conditional Use Permit for HRSD at Riverview Farm ParkLast night, City Council approved a conditional use permit for HRSD to expand the existing sewage treatment plant at Riverview Farm Park to include an advanced treatment facility, an administration and maintenance building, and recharge and monitoring wells. The city will retain an open space easement over a portion of the property to facilitate public access to the waterfront through an integrated trail design connecting existing trails in Riverview Farm Park to the waterfront to be constructed by HRSD. The easements will also ensure that no other type of development occurs along the waterfront. Solar Panels at Gildersleeve Middle SchoolThe Newport News Public Schools request for a conditional use permit to operate a solar array facility on Gildersleeve Middle School property was approved by City Council. The ground-mounted solar panels will have a maximum height of 12 feet and will be surrounded by a 7-foot high chain-link fence that will be screened with appropriate landscape buffers that include both existing and proposed vegetation. The solar panels will provide power to the school. Amendments to the FY2021 Operating BudgetSince the city’s Fiscal Year 2021 Operating Budget was adopted in May 2020, the state has notified the city of additional revenue totaling $467,909 for three specific areas. Council approved the budget amendments last night. The amendments include:

Newport News Public Library was permitted to carry over $23,202 in unspent Fiscal Year 2020 State Aid to Fiscal Year 2021. These funds are used for technology, continuing education for staff and to supplement the library’s collections budget.The Circuit Court Clerk received $30,862 from the state’s Technology Trust Fund for computer replacement, records management system maintenance and maintenance of the jury management system. The Technology Trust Fund is funded by a $5.00 fee assessed on various Circuit Court transactions.Street/highway maintenance funds increased $413,845, bringing the total amount collected from the State in FY 2021 for street maintenance to $17,949,807. The Virginia Department of Transportation annually funds local street and highway maintenance programs based on the number of qualified lane miles within a city, and the additional funds represent an increase over the original estimate.

