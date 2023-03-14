Newport News Arts Commission Accepting ﻿Grant Applications

By: City of Newport News

The Newport News Arts Commission is accepting grant applications for Fiscal Year 2024 (July 1, 2023 – June 30, 2024). Funding is available for organizations that offer performing and fine arts programs in Newport News or those that have programs within a reasonable radius of the City of Newport News or clearly serve the city’s residents. To qualify, organizations must have been in existence for at least one year, have a valid nonprofit status and Board of Directors, and they need to be able to demonstrate they have support from the community.

Information and applications are available on the Newport News website or by calling 757-247-8950. Grant applications must be received by 4 p.m. on Friday, May 5.