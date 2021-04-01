Newport News Arts Commission Hosts Special Session for Nonprofit Organizations Applying for Grants

The Newport News Arts Commission (NNAC) provides support for arts and cultural activities within the City of Newport News, and activities within Greater Hampton Roads, that serve the city’s residents. Nonprofit organizations providing programs to Newport News residents are invited to attend a special session with NNAC to learn more about available grants and the application process. Join the Newport News Arts Commission at Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center on Wednesday, April 7 at 6 p.m.

During that time, the grant application and funding guidelines will be reviewed and attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions related to the grant process. Registration is required to attend this session and participants are required to wear masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines. Attendees can review grant information prior to the session by visiting the NNAC website. For additional information call 757-247-8950.