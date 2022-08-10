Newport News Awards Gun Violence Intervention Program Grants

The City of Newport News is addressing gun violence, a national health crisis, by investing in community-based organizations that offer programs, initiatives, and strategies to create change in our community. The city launched a competitive application process to fund evidence-based solutions to the issue in June and received 28 applications. After a thorough review process, 19 applications were funded for a total investment of $1,786,551. Programs will begin immediately and run through June 30, 2023.

Grant funds were awarded to the following organizations to support new or expanded programs:

Boxing 2 Live ($99,968)Center for Child & Family Services ($108,380)Community Builders Network ($58,180Gun Violence Prevention & Intervention Outreach ($188,030)The HEB Foundation, Inc. ($176,794)Hampton Roads Urban Agriculture ($10,000)Ketchmore Kids ($93,692)Let Our Voices Empower ($120,893)Newport News Police Foundation ($60,000)Newport News Public Schools ($92,703)Quality of Life Counseling Center ($177,920)Sister to Sister ($100,100)Soundscapes ($65,719)THRIVE Peninsula ($40,000)Today Jesus Outreach ($15,000)Volunteers of America Chesapeake & Carolinas ($79,477)What’s Next: Breaking Barriers for Success ($193,120)YMCA ($61,315)Youth Volunteer Corps of Hampton Roads ($45,260) For complete details and information on the programs that organizations will launch or expand, visit the city’s website.

Newport News began this process by partnering with the Center for Crime, Equity, and Justice Research and Policy at Christopher Newport University (CNU) to release a Community Assessment Survey. The goal of the survey was to understand the most pressing concerns around safety, the root causes of violence, and the effects of crime in the city. The preliminary results were shared with the city earlier this summer; CNU will release the final report over the next few weeks.