Newport News Bar Association Receives Top State Honors

The Newport News Bar Association (NNBA) was recognized with two prestigious awards on Tuesday, Sept. 16, during a special ceremony at the Newport News Courthouse. Presented by the Virginia State Bar Conference of Local and Specialty Bar Associations, the honors highlight the NNBA’s outstanding service to both the legal profession and the broader community.

The NNBA was named “Bar Association of the Year for 2025,” the highest recognition given to local bar associations in the Commonwealth of Virginia. In addition, the association received an Award of Merit for its standout community program, ‘Jazz 4 Justice’, celebrating excellence in a single project that benefits the Bench, Bar, and public.

This recognition underscores the outstanding contributions of the local legal community, particularly through the ‘Jazz 4 Justice’ initiative, which has raised over $125,000 for charitable causes over the past decade. In 2025, the program reached a new milestone, generating a record $23,300 in proceeds to benefit Legal Aid of Southeastern Virginia and the Christopher Newport University Educational Foundation Jazz Ensemble.

The awards will be permanently displayed in the Newport News Courthouse lobby as a testament to the organization’s dedication to excellence and community service.