Newport News Becomes First U.S. City to Join Europe’s STADTRADELN Register a team for the cycling competition

From May 1-21, the Sister Cities of Greifswald Germany and Sister Cities of Newport News will compete against one another in an international cycling competition designed to increase the bonds of friendship, improve the environment and foster cultural understanding. STADTRADELN or City Cycling is an amateur cycling competition that takes place across Europe from May to September. Newport News is the first U.S. city to join the European City Cycling competition thanks to a grant from Wunderbar Together.

Teams composed of at least two compete over a 21-day period against cyclists in their own city to cover as many kilometers as possible. All members of the community, regardless of skill level are invited to register a team for free. Anyone who lives, works, belongs to a club or attends school in Newport News can form a team to participate in the competition until May 21. To sign up, download the City Cycling app or visit https://www.city-cycling.org/sign-up. Cyclists will record their distance in the app over the full program period.

For more information about the competition or to sign up visit the Sister Cities Newport News website or www.city-cycling.org/newport-news.