Newport News Board, Commissions, and Committee openings

Become a part of the exciting transformation and progress taking place in Newport News by applying to serve on a city board or commission! Members of the city’s nearly 45 boards, commissions, and committees provide a wide variety of valuable technical, advisory, administrative, and other services. Also included are regional boards and authorities that provide specific administrative direction to service providers on the Peninsula and in Hampton Roads in fields ranging from mental health and medical care to transportation, education and recreation. Appointments to the various boards, commissions and committees are made by the Newport News City Council on a quarterly basis. The length of term for committee appointees varies from one to five years. The following are boards and commissions with open vacancies this quarter.

Commemoration Advisory Commission – One vacancy for a representative from the Central District – Evaluates requests to name or rename a city facility and provides recommendations to City Council

– One vacancy for a representative from the Central District – Evaluates requests to name or rename a city facility and provides recommendations to City Council Newport News Arts Commission – Two vacancies for representatives from the general public – Provides support for arts and cultural activities within the city and beyond

– Two vacancies for representatives from the general public – Provides support for arts and cultural activities within the city and beyond Newport News Planning Commission – Four vacancies for representatives from the general public – Serves as an advisory body on land use planning issues and the comprehensive plan

– Four vacancies for representatives from the general public – Serves as an advisory body on land use planning issues and the comprehensive plan Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority – One vacancy for a general public representative and one vacancy for a tenant representative – Sets policy and direction for the Redevelopment and Housing Authority’s housing and community development programs

– One vacancy for a general public representative and one vacancy for a tenant representative – Sets policy and direction for the Redevelopment and Housing Authority’s housing and community development programs Newport News Wetlands Board – One vacancy for a general public representative – Preserves the city’s wetlands and works to prevent their destruction while accommodating economic development in a manner consistent with wetland conservation

– One vacancy for a general public representative – Preserves the city’s wetlands and works to prevent their destruction while accommodating economic development in a manner consistent with wetland conservation North End – Huntington Heights Architectural Review Board – Resident homeowner representatives – Protects the historic integrity of the North End – Huntington Heights historic district

To be appointed to a board, commission or committee in Newport News, you must be a resident of Newport News, submit to a background check and be approved by City Council. To apply, complete a Board Bank Application online. For additional information, call the City Clerk at 757-926-8634.