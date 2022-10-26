Newport News Breaks Ground on Early Childhood Center

The City of Newport News, Peake Childhood Center, and Virginia Peninsula Community College have begun a new project to enhance early education outcomes and transform the lives of young people and their families in Newport News and beyond. The three organizations are partnering to create the Newport News Early Childhood Center, which will serve approximately 200 children ages 6 weeks to 5 years of age. While the facility is located in the Southeast Community of Newport News, it will support children and families from throughout the region. The City of Newport News is leading this innovative project, which leverages the expertise of partners to ensure young children have access to the strong foundational education and quality care they need to learn, grow, and thrive. The Peake Childhood Center (PCC) will be responsible for the programming and daily operations of the facility. It currently operates a site in Hampton and plans to replicate many services, as well as its funding model, in Newport News. PCC offers the Peninsula’s only sliding-scale tuition rate that is open to the public and is based on family income and needs. Virginia Peninsula Community College’s (VPCC) Center for Excellence in Early Childhood Learning and Development will be based at the Newport News Early Childhood Center. An avenue for teacher preparation and credentialing, VPCC students will work with children at the center and then go on to fill Virginia’s overwhelming shortage of early childhood teachers and caretakers. Construction on the Early Childhood Center is expected to cost $11 million, with an anticipated opening in the summer of 2024. The city is using American Rescue Plan funds to cover construction expenses. The Peake Childhood Center has launched a fundraising campaign to secure the annual operating dollars needed for the facility. To learn more and donate, visit www.peakecc.org.