Newport News Celebrates Another Successful ﻿Restaurant Week!

By: City of Newport News

For 10 years, the City of Newport News has hosted Restaurant Week to spotlight the diverse and delectable dining establishments throughout our community. This past January, that tradition continued when 22 restaurants participated in the annual event by offering custom menus and pricing.

Residents from Newport News and beyond enjoyed discovering Newport News restaurants and dining on fixed-price meals at some of the most popular restaurants in the city. The 2023 Newport News Restaurant Week offered a variety of options that met budgets while delighting taste buds, with cuisines including American, seafood, steak, BBQ, Mexican, African, and more.

To add even more fun to the event, the Tourism Division hosted two Facebook contests over the course of the two-week promotion. Nearly 2,000 people participated in the contests to win $50 gift cards to participating restaurants.

Newport News restaurants raved at the results of this year’s campaign. One restaurateur said, “Our guests loved the selections and the price points! Year over year, we were up 30% in sales for the month of January!”

While Restaurant Week is over, we encourage you to enjoy the culinary scene in Newport News. Visit those hot spots that you’ve always wanted to try, check out some of the new establishments, and return to the neighborhood favorites that you have loved for years. Visit the Tourism Division’s website for a list of places to dine in Newport News and be sure to follow us on Facebook for future contests and campaigns.