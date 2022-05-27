Newport News Celebrates Female Athletes!

On Tuesday, Newport News City Council honored two trailblazing teams from Newport News Public Schools (NNPS). During nail-biting tournaments earlier this spring, NNPS female athletes made history at their schools. The Heritage High School Girls Indoor Track Team earned the 2022 Virginia High School Class 4 State Championship, the school’s first state girls indoor track title. During the meet, Madison Whyte claimed individual state titles in the 55-meter dash and the 300-meter dash, and Kara Ashley, Madison Whyte, Sabria Wooden, and Sanaa Wooden won the 1,600 relay. Also, Kara Ashley, Myzhane Solomon, Sabria Wooden, and Sanaa Wooden teamed up to win the 800 relay. During Tuesday’s meeting, Mayor McKinley L. Price commented that the team’s success is due to their incredible talents, as well as the leadership and guidance of coaches Jacqueline Bateman, Ray Pollard, and Shontel Powell, and support from the team’s family, friends, and fans. This spring, the Menchville High School Girls Basketball Team earned the 2022 Virginia High School League Class 5 State Championship, unseating a previously unbeaten team. This win earned them the school’s first state girls basketball title. The good news didn’t stop there though. Amari Smith was named the Virginia High School League Class 5 Girls Basketball Player of the Year. Also, Amari Smith, Atiana Williams, and Aaliyah Woodson were named to the Virginia High School League Girls All-State Basketball Team and Head Coach Adrian Webb was named the Virginia High School League Class 5 Girls Basketball Coach of the Year. Mayor Price commended the Menchville High School Girls Basketball Team for their exceptional skills, good sportsmanship, and dedication. He also recognized the leadership and guidance of Head Coach Adrian Webb, Assistant Coaches Jonathan Blas, Alfonzo Hamilton, Rylan Harrison, Earl Hester, and Paul King, and the support of the team’s family, friends, and fans. To further celebrate the hard work and perseverance of the Heritage High School Girls Indoor Track Team and Menchville High School Girls Basketball Team, signs will be placed at city gateways throughout the city. The signs were unveiled during Tuesday’s City Council meeting and will soon be installed on city streets. Congratulations to the student athletes on both teams for their athletic skills and teamwork. Our entire city is inspired by your history-making seasons!