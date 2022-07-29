Newport News Celebrates National Night Out

By: City of Newport News

Tuesday, August 2, is National Night Out! This annual event is recognized throughout the country as a way for members of the community to come out for picnics, ice cream socials and other events to build relationships with their local police department. Join the City of Newport News as we celebrate with a number of various activities. The Newport News Police Department is kicking things off with a brief National Night Out ceremony at Newport News Police Headquarters, 9710 Jefferson Avenue, Tuesday at 4 p.m. Following the ceremony, the Newport News Neighborhood Watch Coalition and local Neighborhood Watch Groups have planned a variety of activities happening throughout the city. A list of events will be available at the kick off. Additionally, Newport News Public Library is hosting National Night Out events with free activities, food and fun at each branch! From 5-7 p.m. visit Main Street Library (110 Main Street) for classic games for all ages, such as tug-of-war, an egg-and-spoon race and a three-legged race. You can take a ride in a barrel train, play large-sized field games and enjoy refreshments. Also from 5-7 p.m., Pearl Bailey Library (2510 Wickham Avenue) will have music, dancing and games for all ages. You can tour a fire truck with a firefighter and enjoy face painting and refreshments. From 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit Grissom Library (366 DeShazor Drive) to enjoy interactive Caribbean and Cuban music on steel drums, games and refreshments. For more information on these events, call 757-926-1350 or any Newport News Public Library branch. For more information on National Night Out, visit natw.org.