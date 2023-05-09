Newport News Celebrates National Travel & Tourism Week

2023 Marks the 40th Year of Annual Industry Tradition

By: City of Newport News

This week is National Travel and Tourism Week, a time to highlight the value travel holds for our economy, businesses, and personal well-being. To commemorate this national initiative, Newport News Tourism is hosting a variety of events and a community-wide contest that highlights breakthrough experiences in the city.

The theme of this year’s tourism awareness contest is “Where in Newport News Can You Find These Breakthrough Experiences” in recognition of the city’s vibrant new brand. Anyone over the age of 18 can enter to win one of three prize packages, which include gift cards to various Newport News restaurants, tickets to area attractions, and gift certificates to local businesses. To enter the contest, participants need to match eight breakthrough experiences to their correct location in Newport News.

To enter, complete the online form at newport-news.org or submit a paper entry form in person at the Newport News Visitor Center (13560 Jefferson Avenue) or the Tourism Office (702 Town Center Drive). The contest takes place May 7-24, with winners announced May 31.

In addition to the contest, Newport News Tourism is hosting a variety of events and activities to highlight the essential role travel plays in moving the economy forward. Plans include a Familiarization Tour of Newport News for frontline personnel and hospitality industry employees and the annual Tourism Awards Luncheon. During the luncheon, awards will be presented to a hospitality industry employee who has made an outstanding contribution in promoting travel and tourism in the city and to a city attraction that creates Breakthrough Experiences for residents and guests. The Newport News Hospitality Association will also award scholarships to students for college courses related to travel and tourism or hospitality management.

For the past 40 years, the U.S. travel industry has joined together to celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week. Travel serves as a catalyst for a productive U.S. economy and helps power the success of other industries. The U.S. travel industry generated a $2.6 trillion economic output in 2022 and supported 15 million jobs, fueling communities, small businesses, and working families across the country. Visit ustravel.org/NTTW to learn more about National Travel and Tourism Week.