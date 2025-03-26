Newport News Celebrates Women’s History Month: Mayor Jessie M. Rattley

In 1986, Jessie M. Rattley made history as the first woman and the first African American to serve as mayor of Newport News. Prior to that, in 1970, she became the first African American elected to the Newport News City Council. Born in Birmingham, Alabama, she later attended Hampton Institute (now Hampton University) from 1975 to 1979,

Rattley served on the board of directors of the National Municipal League and became one of Virginia’s most prominent government officials. She was a key member of numerous state and national study commissions and received several prestigious awards. Her leadership and commitment to public service opened doors for future generations.