Newport News City Council Adopts Strategic Housing Plan

Newport News, VA — The Newport News City Council adopted the Strategic Housing Initiatives Plan (SHIP) on Tuesday, Feb. 24, establishing a comprehensive road map for housing development and preservation across the city. The SHIP is designed to expand housing affordability, improve neighborhood quality, and address the wide-ranging housing needs of Newport News residents.

The plan was developed by a multi-departmental working group that included staff from the City Manager’s Office, Planning, Development, and Codes, as well as the Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority. This collaborative approach ensures alignment across departments and agencies involved in housing policy, development, and neighborhood revitalization.

Development of the SHIP was guided by the city’s Comprehensive Housing Study and aligns with the Strategic Housing Priorities outlined in the city’s Strategic Plan. Through partnerships and engagement with developers, community organizations, institutions, and residents, the SHIP outlines achievable, responsive housing strategies tailored to local needs.

“In Newport News, we recognize that housing is foundational to economic stability, neighborhood vitality, and overall quality of life,” said Mayor Phillip Jones. “The Strategic Housing Initiatives Plan provides a thoughtful, action-oriented framework to expand access to affordable and attainable housing while strengthening our neighborhoods. This plan reflects our commitment to ensuring that every resident has the opportunity to live in a safe, quality home within a thriving community.”

In conjunction with the SHIP, the city will continue exploring innovative housing solutions, including the potential establishment of Community Land Trusts (CLTs), in partnership with local housing organizations. CLTs are designed to promote long-term housing affordability and sustainable homeownership opportunities.

“With the typical age of first-time homebuyers reaching a record high, it is imperative that we explore alternative opportunities to make the American dream of homeownership a possibility for individuals across the economic spectrum,” said Central District Councilman Cleon M. Long, P.E. “With the current state of the national real estate market, we must begin exploring innovative options like CLTs, which create a pathway for home buyers to split the costs of land ownership and homeownership, to make buying a home more affordable for the residents of the City of Newport News.”

The city also looks forward to facilitating innovative housing programming, including a housing symposium later this year. The symposium will further familiarize the community with the city’s housing strategies and provide valuable housing resources for residents, developers, and other interested stakeholders.

The adoption of the SHIP marks a significant milestone and signals the beginning of the implementation phase. While some strategies will require additional study and analysis to ensure effective execution, other actions have clearly defined next steps and may begin in the near term. Through careful planning and continued collaboration, the SHIP will help foster a strong, healthy, and vibrant Newport News community by striving toward attainable housing opportunities for all.