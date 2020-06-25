Newport News City Council Meeting Recap

NOTE: City Council has now resumed in person meetings.

Merger of Workforce Development Boards

Last night City Council approved the merger of the Greater Peninsula Workforce Board (representing Gloucester County, Hampton, James City County, Newport News, Poquoson, Williamsburg and York County) and the Hampton Roads Workforce Council (representing Chesapeake, Franklin, Isle of Wight County, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Southampton County, Suffolk and Virginia Beach) to create the Hampton Roads Workforce Foundation. The merger must be approved by all 15 participating localities, followed by a public comment period, review by the Virginia Board of Workforce Development and then approval by the Governor.



Unattended Tethering of Dogs Prohibited

City Council voted to amended the City Code to prohibit the unattended tethering of dogs. The existing ordinance, adopted in November 2014, allows for up to one hour of unattended tethering and is difficult to enforce, requiring an Animal Services Officer to remain on property in excess of one hour to verify a violation occurred. The unattended tethering ordinance change goes into effect immediately. Changes were also made last night to the code that requires the tether to be at least 15 feet or four times the length of the animal, whichever is greater, and elaborates on the definition of adequate shelter. These additional changes were made to match changes in the State Code and go into effect July 1, 2020. Appropriations

Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office ($15,000) – City Council approved an appropriation of $15,000 to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney from its asset forfeiture fund last night. The funds are being used for printer toners and computer repair parts. Asset forfeiture funds are transferred from the Department of Criminal Justice to the Commonwealth’s Attorney because of officers participating in state and federal criminal cases where the defendant’s assets are seized.

– City Council approved an appropriation of $15,000 to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney from its asset forfeiture fund last night. The funds are being used for printer toners and computer repair parts. Asset forfeiture funds are transferred from the Department of Criminal Justice to the Commonwealth’s Attorney because of officers participating in state and federal criminal cases where the defendant’s assets are seized. Court Appointed Special Advocate ($169,386) – The Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Program trains community volunteers to serve as advocates for children found by the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court to have been abused or neglected, or who are at risk of being abused or neglected. Volunteers advocate for placement in safe, permanent and nurturing homes. The funds represent a $40,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services, a $35,000 grant from the Victims of Crime Act, $78,000 in Community Support Funding from the City of Newport News, and $16,386 in in-kind donations. The monies will be used to enhance volunteer coordination and training, support daily operations of the program and organize special activities for the children.

– The Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Program trains community volunteers to serve as advocates for children found by the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court to have been abused or neglected, or who are at risk of being abused or neglected. Volunteers advocate for placement in safe, permanent and nurturing homes. The funds represent a $40,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services, a $35,000 grant from the Victims of Crime Act, $78,000 in Community Support Funding from the City of Newport News, and $16,386 in in-kind donations. The monies will be used to enhance volunteer coordination and training, support daily operations of the program and organize special activities for the children. Downtown Initiatives and Activities ($1,000,000) – As part of the Community Development category of the Capital Improvements Plan, these funds assist in implementation of project elements identified in the “Downtown Reimagined” plan, acquisition of strategic properties in the Downtown area and other related Downtown initiatives and activities.

On-demand viewing of last night’s entire City Council meeting is available at www.nnva.gov/nntv.

Next Regular Meeting is 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 14. Council meetings are shown live on NNTV (Cox 48/Verizon 19), and streamed online at www.nnva.gov/nntv and on NNTV’s Facebook page. View full meeting agendas, watch past meetings and more on the city’s Public Meetings Portal.