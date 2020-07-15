Newport News City Council Meeting Recap

Swearing In and Organizational MeetingYesterday afternoon re-elected City Council members Marcellus Harris (North District), Tina Vick (South District) and Pat Woodbury (Central District) were sworn in for four year terms. This is Harris’ second term, Vick’s fourth term and Woodbury’s fourth term as a member of City Council. At the Organizational Meeting Council elected Councilwoman Saundra Cherry to serve a Vice Mayor for the next two years. Cherry represents the South District and has served on City Council since 2014.

Open Carry of Firearms Restricted on CityLast night City Council adopted an ordinance that prohibits the open carry of firearms, ammunition or components on city property, in city buildings and facilities, and at city events. This ordinance goes into effect immediately and does not apply to those who conceal carry and have a valid concealed handgun permit. The General Assembly recently amended the Code of Virginia to allow localities to adopt such ordinances.

Donation of Outdoor Basketball CourtNFL player and Denbigh High School grad Antoine Bethea and the Bethea Family Foundation has donated an outdoor basketball court to the city, and Newport News City Council accepted the donation at last night’s meeting. The regulations sized, lighted and fenced court will be located adjacent to the Denbigh Community Center at the Stoney Run Athletic Complex. The Foundation will pay for the design and installation, and the city will provide site preparation, stormwater enhancement, electrical connection, and install the concrete foundation for the basketball court. Groundbreaking for the court took place last week and the project is expected to be completed this fall.

Appropriation for Jefferson Avenue Pedestrian ImprovementsCity Council appropriated $781,688 for the Jefferson Avenue Pedestrian Improvements Project from Industrial Park Drive to Shields Road. The project includes sidewalks along both sides of Jefferson Avenue, pedestrian signals and crosswalks, as well as closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at the intersections with Industrial Park Drive and Shields Road. The project is part of the Streets and Bridges Category of the Fiscal Year 2020 Capital Improvement Plan, and the funds are from the Virginia Department of Transportation Highway Safety Improvement Program

