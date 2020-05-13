Newport News City Council Meeting Recap

NOTE: Due to the coronavirus pandemic, yesterday’s City Council meeting was held electronically in accordance with the Virginia Freedom of Information Act.Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Operating Budget AdoptedLast night, City Council adopted the Operating Budget for Fiscal Year 2020-2021, which includes no tax or fee increase. The adopted budget differs slightly from the City Manager’s recommended budget and includes no tax or fee increases. Prior to adoption, the City Manager recommended that the proposed $0.40 per month ($4.80 per year) increase in the stormwater management fee that was in the recommended budget not be approved as the slowing down of capital projects has negated the need for the increase. Council adopted the budget without that fee increase. The adopted FY 2021 budget includes full funding of the schools request. The city’s revenue picture over the course of the next several months is unclear due to the pandemic, and all new expenses along with several current ones are being held until there’s a better understanding of revenues for next fiscal year. Appropriations

Choice Neighborhoods Grant Funds ($5,269,838.50) – Last year the city and the Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority received a $30M grant to redevelop the Marshall-Ridley Choice Neighborhood. This appropriation from the grant funds will be used by the city to implement the Transformation Plan, including elements of the Neighborhood Plan and the People Plan.

– Last year the city and the Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority received a $30M grant to redevelop the Marshall-Ridley Choice Neighborhood. This appropriation from the grant funds will be used by the city to implement the Transformation Plan, including elements of the Neighborhood Plan and the People Plan. Little Creek Dam ($89,000) – These grant funds from the Dam Safety, Flood Prevention and Protection Assistance Fund, offset the costs of the Little Creek Dam Seepage Investigation that began in 2016 when seepage issues and overall drainage deficiencies were identified. Improvements were made and the Virginia Resources Authority awarded the grant to Newport News Waterworks for reimbursement of associated expenses.

Citizen CommentsThe Citizen Comment portion of the agenda has been temporarily suspended; however, citizens are encouraged to submit comments to City Council through any of the following methods.

Emailing council@nnva.gov

Leaving a voicemail at 757-926-3679

Submitting comments via the website

Mailing comments to: City Council, 2400 Washington Avenue, Newport News, VA 23607

On-demand viewing of last night’s entire City Council meeting is available at www.nnva.gov/nntv. Next Regular Meeting is 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 26, and may also be held electronically. Council meetings are shown live on NNTV (Cox 48/Verizon 19), and streamed online at www.nnva.gov/nntv and on NNTV’s Facebook page. View full meeting agend as, watch past meetings and more on the city’s Public Meetings Portal.