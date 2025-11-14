Newport News Commissioner Boyle Named 2025 Woman of Excellence

Newport News, VA. — Across Virginia, Commissioner Tiffany M. Boyle has earned a reputation for transforming ideas into measurable results. Her work ranges from advancing small business equity and expanding multilingual access to bringing leaders from both parties together to deliver practical solutions. This sustained record of achievement has earned her national distinction as a 2025 Elected Woman of Excellence from the National Foundation for Women Legislators (NFWL).

Commissioner Boyle did not simply support Virginia’s first statewide Minority Business Commission; she initiated it. Working alongside elected colleagues from both parties, she helped design bipartisan legislation that passed in its first year and was signed into law by Governor Ralph Northam, then reaffirmed by Governor Glenn Youngkin. The effort created a durable framework for collaboration on minority business growth, workforce development, and equitable economic opportunity across the Commonwealth.

Her leadership continues through modern, accessible public engagement. Boyle launched multilingual public service campaigns in Spanish, Korean, and American Sign Language to ensure that tax information is available to every resident. She also convenes municipal leaders, legislators, and business organizations to strengthen how government communicates with and responds to the people it serves.

Commissioner Boyle also founded Commissioners and Cans, Virginia’s first food and fund drive led by constitutional officers. The initiative brings together localities across party lines to combat hunger and reinforce the relationship between government and community.

This honor reflects outcomes rather than rhetoric and highlights the consistent body of work Boyle has delivered for citizens across Virginia. Her leadership has also earned recognition as a Nexstar Media Remarkable Women Finalist and as a recipient of the HRCAP Community Builder Award, acknowledging her practical and people-centered approach to public service.

“Politics in its purest form is about people. It is about policy that helps our communities and economies make progress,” said Commissioner Boyle. “Taxpayers are not only residents; they are stakeholders and investors in their government. When we lead with that perspective, collaboration replaces division and transparency becomes the standard.”

NFWL Executive Director Jody Ruben added, “Commissioner Boyle represents the very best of bipartisan public service. Her work shows how innovation, accessibility, and collaboration can strengthen trust in government and expand opportunity for families and businesses throughout Virginia.”

Commissioner Boyle will be formally honored at the NFWL Annual Conference, which will take place November 16–19, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Commissioner Tiffany M. Boyle



