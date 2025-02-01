Newport News Community is Encouraged to Participate

The Newport News Fire Department is currently accepting applications for the Citizen Fire Academy (CFA). The 12-week academy hosts classes on Monday nights from 6-9 p.m. Through a series of lectures, field trips, and simulated activities, participants are given an inside look at the training for an actual firefighter/medic.

Participants must be 18 years of age or older. Because of the sensitive nature of some material shared, participants must pass a criminal history background check. The deadline to apply is Thursday, Feb. 20.

For more information, please contact the Citizen Fire Academy Instructors.