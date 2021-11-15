Newport News Community Vaccination Clinic Now Accepting Walk-Ins for Children 5-11

Parents and guardians can now bring their children ages 5 to 18 to the Virginia Department of Health’s Community Vaccination Clinic (CVC) in Newport News for a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment. The CVC is located at 13785 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News in the Sherwood Shopping Center. The CVC is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., with the last shots given at 7:30 pm. Those over 18 can also come to the CVC for their first, second and third shots of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, single Johnson & Johnson vaccines, as well as all three boosters. Johnson & Johnson booster shots are recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago. Moderna and Pfizer boosters are available to individuals who received the second dose of their COVID-19 vaccine six or more months ago and meet one of the following criteria:

Are 65 years and older18 and above with underlying medical conditionsLive or work in a high risk setting (ex: healthcare workers, first responders, teachers, educational staff, grocery store employees, postal employees, and others Walk-ins are accepted for all ages and vaccines. To avoid a possible wait, visit the Newport News CVC website to schedule an appointment or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). Assistance is available in English, Spanish and more than 100 other languages. For a list of other locations offering free COVID vaccines and boosters, please visit www.vaccinate.virginia.gov.