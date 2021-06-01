Newport News COVID-19 Vaccine Center to Offer Extended Hours

Beginning Thursday, June 3, the Newport News Community Vaccination Center (CVC) will modify its hours to provide free COVID-19 vaccines from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. The center will continue to operate from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. daily on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. The Newport News CVC is located at 13785 Warwick Boulevard. Walk-ins are accepted or you can make an appointment by visiting www.vaccinefinder.org and typing Newport News Community Vaccination Center in the search bar.

Anyone 12 and older can receive a free COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine at the CVC. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is also offered daily and the Moderna vaccine is offered on select days. Those under the age of 18 must have the consent of a parent or legal guardian and be accompanied by a parent, guardian or someone acting in the place of a guardian to receive a vaccine.

The City of Newport News has partnered with Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) to offer free bus passes to residents to use to get COVID vaccinations. Every resident age 16 and older is eligible to receive two bus passes for travel to and from their first and second shots at any vaccine clinic in Hampton Roads. To request passes, visit the city website or call the 311 Contact Center at 311 or 757-926-2311.

Uber and Lyft are also offering free rides to anyone traveling to get a COVID-19 vaccine until July 4. Uber is giving riders four one-way rides up to $25 off each. Each of these two round trips must be three weeks apart. Riders can access the program by opening the Uber app and selecting “Vaccine” and then “Get your free ride.” The free rides are offered between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. For complete details, visit the Uber website or app. Lyft is offering two roundtrip rides, up to $15 each trip, and is also requiring these free rides take place three weeks apart. For more information on Lyft’s Vaccine Access Program, visit their website.

Beginning at midnight on Friday, May 28, all indoor COVID-19 mitigation measures in Virginia, including social distancing and capacity restrictions, will be lifted to align with CDC guidelines. According to the CDC, fully vaccinated individuals do not have to wear masks in most indoor settings, except on public transit, in health care facilities, and where otherwise required. Businesses retain the ability to require masks and employees who work in certain businesses — including restaurants, retail, fitness, personal care, and entertainment — must continue to wear masks unless fully vaccinated. Visit Governor Northam’s website for complete details on Executive Order Seventy-Two.