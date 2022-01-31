Newport News COVID Testing Center Accepting Walk-Ups

VDH hosting drive-thru testing event in Hampton on Thursday;N95 masks available at select Newport News locations

Beginning today, the Virginia Department of Health’s (VDH) COVID-19 Testing Center in Newport News at 13875 Warwick Boulevard will accept walk-ins. The Center is open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Tests are available for those 3 months of age and older. Appointments are still recommended and will ensure you are served faster. To schedule an appointment, visit the VDH Testing Appointment Scheduler and type 23602 into the zip code field. The Peninsula Health District is hosting a drive-through COVID testing event on Thursday, February 3 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Hampton Roads Convention Center (1610 Coliseum Drive in Hampton). Testing is available for those 5 and older (parents/guardians must accompany minors). These are PCR lab tests and results are available within three days. Testing will be first come, first served, as long as supplies last. Participants are encouraged to register in advance but can also sign up on site during the event. Please note that the registration has a field for participant ID; that is usually for groups and is not necessary for signing up for this testing event. The federal government has provided N95 masks to communities to provide the greatest protection against COVID-19 and the omicron variant. You can pick yours up at the Southeastern Virginia Health System locations below. Additional sites, including pharmacies and retail chains, will be added in the future.

East End Physicians, 1033 28th Street, Newport News, VA 23607 – 757-952-2160

48th Street Physicians, 4714 Marshall Avenue, Newport News, VA 23607 – 757-380-8709

Warwick Boulevard Physicians, 9294 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, VA 23607 – 757-223-7001

The best way to protect yourself and those you love is by getting your COVID vaccine and booster. Those 5 and older can get a Pfizer vaccine and anyone 12 and older can receive a Pfizer booster; individuals 18 and older can receive a Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine and booster. Get a vaccine or booster at the VDH Community Vaccination Center in Newport News, at the same site as the testing center (13875 Warwick Boulevard). Testing is conducted under the tent and vaccines and boosters are administered in the building. The center is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. (the last shots are administered at 7:30 p.m.). Walk-ins are accepted. To learn more, visit the VDH website.