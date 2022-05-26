Newport News Department of Human Services Honors Foster Families

The month of May is National Foster Care Month, a time to reflect and show appreciation for individuals and families who provide care and support to displaced children who enter foster care because of abuse, neglect, or other family traumas. It takes a dedicated network of professionals, community members, relatives, and neighbors to improve the lives of young people in this system. Foster parents are some of the unsung heroes of our community. They open their homes and hearts at a moment’s notice to vulnerable children, offering them safety, protection, and support. Approximately 30% of youth in foster care in Newport News are between the ages of 5-12, and the city needs additional families to support children. The Newport News Department of Human Services (DHS) encourages residents to consider fostering young people in the city. Foster parents must be 21 years of age or older, can be married or single, must have enough income to meet their own expenses, and be able to provide a safe, healthy home with enough space for a child. Foster parents must undergo a background check and screening and attend training sessions. For a complete list of requirements, visit the DHS website. To learn more about foster parenting in Newport News, all are invited to attend virtual information sessions on the fourth Thursday of each month from 6-7:30 p.m. To register, email fosterparenting@nnva.gov.