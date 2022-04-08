Newport News Department of Human Services Recognizes Child Abuse Prevention Month

In the United States, a child is abused or neglected every 47 seconds. Prevent Child Abuse America, the nation’s oldest and largest organization committed to preventing child abuse and neglect before it happens, launched the Pinwheels for Prevention campaign in 2008. This call to action challenges individuals and organizations to advocate, support, and envision a community where children can thrive in healthy, happy environments. The presentation of blue pinwheels in various spaces is one way Prevent Child Abuse America raises awareness. The blue pinwheel symbolizes the great childhoods that all children deserve to have and the ongoing contributions to child abuse prevention. The Newport News Department of Human Services has joined the campaign and is hosting their 13th Annual Pinwheels for Prevention garden exhibit. The pinwheels will be featured April 11 through 15 in front of the Brittingham-Midtown Community Center at 570 McLawhorne Drive in Newport News. Residents and guests are invited to visit the garden to honor, remember, and vow to help children grow up to be healthy and thriving members of our community. Residents are also encouraged to support this initiative by creating their own “Pinwheel for Prevention” and displaying it at their home or workplace. The Newport News Department of Human Services is committed to supporting children and strengthening families. Their Healthy Families program offers a variety of supports, including home visiting and parenting support for pregnant families and families with newborns. For information on Newport News Healthy Families, visit their webpage or call 757-926-6009.