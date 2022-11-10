Newport News Election Results ﻿Contain a Mix of Old and New Faces

By: City of Newport News

Yesterday was Election Day and in Newport News voting was held for Mayor, members of City Council and the School Board, and a representative for the U.S. House of Representatives.

Phillip Jones has been elected mayor to replace McKinley Price, who did not run for a fourth term. Each City Council district has a new representative with Curtis Bethany winning in the North District, Cleon Long in the Central District, and John Eley in the South District.

Four spots were up on the Newport News School Board and the incumbents were re-elected to those seats. Douglas Brown kept his in the North District, with Lisa Surles-Law and Terri Best each securing another term for the Central and South Districts, respectively. Gary Hunter retained his at-large seat on the board.

Congressman Bobby Scott defeated his opponent to continue representing Virginia’s 3rd congressional district, which includes all of Newport News along with other areas of Hampton Roads.

All Election Day results are unofficial pending completion of the certification process and can be found on the Virginia Department of Elections website.