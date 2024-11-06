Newport News Elects New Council, School Board Members

Election Day in Newport News saw a smooth and orderly process, with the longest wait time for voters reported at just 20 minutes, according to election officials. The city’s Emergency Operations Center was activated and experienced a quiet day with personnel representing various departments onsite monitoring activities throughout the day.

All three City Council districts had seats up for grabs.

In the North District, Marcellus Harris, running unopposed, was reelected. In the South District, incumbent Tina Vick secured her seat with 68.8% of the vote. The race in the Central District, which was open due to Councilmember Pat Woodbury’s retirement at the end of her current term, saw former Councilmember Rob Coleman emerge victorious with 31.4% of the vote, besting four other challengers.

For the Newport News School Board, elections were held in all three districts. In the South District, Maritsa Alger ran unopposed. Rebecca Aman was reelected in the Central District with 61.3% of the vote. The North District race featured three candidates, and Rasheena Harris emerged as the winner with 56.2% of the vote.

Incumbent Congressman Bobby Scott was reelected to represent Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District, securing 69.9% of the vote.

Voters approved a proposed constitutional amendment to extend the tax exemption for surviving spouses of soldiers killed in action also to include surviving spouses of soldiers who die in the line of duty. The new provision allows these surviving spouses to claim the same real property tax exemption on their primary residence that was previously only available to the spouses of soldiers killed in action.