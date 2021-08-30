Newport News Fall Festival Canceled for Second Consecutive Year

With the safety of citizens and visitors in mind, the City of Newport News has canceled this year’s Fall Festival of Folklife. Traditionally held the first weekend in October at Newport News Park, the festival is canceled for the second straight year because of COVID-19.

“Our top priority is the health and safety of our community,” said Michael Poplawski, director of Parks, Recreation and Tourism. “We know that our loyal attendees and vendors will be disappointed with the cancellation, and we appreciate their understanding of the need to make this decision.”

First held in 1974, the annual Newport News Fall Festival remains one of the most well-attended events on the Peninsula, hosting over 15,000 people during its two-day show. Concerns with the surge in the Delta variant and the continued high community transmission of COVID led to the decision to cancel this year’s festival.

For further information, contact Newport News Parks, Recreation & Tourism at 757-926-1400.