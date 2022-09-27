Newport News Fall Festival Returns!

By: City of Newport News

The City of Newport News is kicking off the autumn season with the return of the Fall Festival in Newport News Park this weekend, Oct. 1-2, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Hosted by Newport News Parks & Recreation, this is the 47th Newport News Fall Festival. Attendees can visit over 75 crafters, artisans and vendors showcasing handmade jewelry, candles and soaps, pottery, quilts and treats, as well as a pumpkin patch!

Enjoy a variety of free activities such as ax throwing, face painting, wagon rides, fortune telling, a corn maze, and more! Features include live music at the Arboretum stage and demonstrations including a chainsaw artist, pumpkin carving, Scout activities and outdoor camping.

Over 25 food vendors will be on site serving cracklins, seafood, roasted corn, crepes, grilled cheese, shaved ice, ribs, popcorn, pizza and so much more!

The Fall Festival takes place at Newport News Park, which is located at 13560 Jefferson Avenue. The event is free and open to the public but there is a $10 parking fee. No animals are permitted in the festival area. For questions or more information about the Newport News Fall Festival, call 757-926-1400.