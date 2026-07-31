Newport News Family Takeover Brings Free Fun to Todd Stadium

Families are invited to enjoy a day of free entertainment, games and community activities during the Family Takeover on Saturday, August 1, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Todd Stadium parking lot, located at 12465 Warwick Blvd.

Hosted by For The People MOS Inc., the free event is designed to bring families together while celebrating young people who demonstrate kindness, personal growth and respect in their communities. The organization provides educational, cultural, health and wellness, nutrition and other programs that support children, youth and families throughout the community.

Attendees can enjoy a variety of family-friendly activities throughout the day, including bounce houses, face painting, games, vendors, music and a live DJ. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

One of the event’s featured attractions is the GamerBus™, a climate-controlled mobile gaming experience featuring PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch consoles. Guests can also enjoy an appearance by the “Mr. Blue” costume character, an exhibition by the In Her Corner Boxing Team and a performance by the New Generation Marching Band under the direction of Chris Hines.

Newport News City Council Member Cleon Long will deliver remarks during the event as the featured guest speaker.

Admission is free. For event updates, announcements and additional information, follow @andrewshannonevents on social media.