Newport News Fire Department Celebrates National Fire Prevention Week

This is National Fire Prevention Week and the Newport News Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety!” The campaign works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.

To celebrate National Fire Prevention week, the public is invited to participate in a Fire Safety Event at Fire Station 6 located at 685 Oyster Point Road on Saturday, October 9, from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Visitors can watch specialty team demonstrations, meet a firefighter-medic, and learn how to prevent a fire in their home. Fun and engaging activities for children will also be offered.

The Newport News Fire Department encourages all residents to embrace the 2021 Fire Prevention Week theme by learning the sounds of your specific smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. Knowing what to do when an alarm sounds will keep you and your family safe. When an alarm makes noises – a beeping sound or a chirping sound – you must take action. To learn more about the sounds of your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, check the manufacturer’s instructions that came in the box, or search the brand and model online. For more information about Fire Prevention Week and home escape planning, visit www.firepreventionweek.org or the Newport News Fire Department website at www.nnva.gov/fire.