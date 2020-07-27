Newport News Fire Department Graduates 13 Recruits from the Hampton Roads Recruit Fire Academy

Earlier this month the Hampton Roads Recruit Fire Academy (HRRFA) graduated 21 recruits from the jurisdictions of Newport News, James City County and Williamsburg. The graduates completed an 18 week physically and academically challenging program that prepares them to operate in stressful and dangerous conditions to honorably save lives and property. The HRRFA program has a long history throughout the Hampton Roads area and has been in existence since 1979, graduating thousands of firefighters in the region.

The Newport News Fire Department (NNFD) is proud to have 13 employees graduate this arduous fire academy to complete their yearlong training journey. The Newport News employees were hired in August of 2019 and began in the Advanced Emergency Medical Technicians program through the NNFD Emergency Medical Services (EMS) academy. This program requires many hours of classroom lectures, practical skills, hospital rotations and ambulance ride time to prepare recruits to provide exceptional patient care to our citizens. After completion of the EMS academy, they join other recruits from Fire Departments throughout the region to complete the HRRFA program, which is hosted by the Newport News Fire Department and held at the Regional Training Facility located in the Lee Hall area of Newport News.

The recruits will now be assigned to fire stations throughout the city where they will have Field Training Officers guide them through months of additional training to complete rigorous EMS and Fire Precepting. After completion of their EMS precepting, they will seek final approval from the Operational Medical Director to practice in the City of Newport News.

The Training Center is working on preparing for the next HRRFA program, set to begin on September 14. In addition, the city will welcome a new group of employees who will begin the EMS academy in August.

For more information on the Newport News Fire Department, visit nnva.gov/fire.