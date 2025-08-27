Newport News’ Game-Changer: Inaugural NN EDGE Summit

Newport News, VA – The City of Newport News and the Newport News Economic Development Authority are pleased to announce the inaugural Newport News Economic Development Growth and Expansion (NN EDGE) Summit. This exclusive event will be held October 1-2, 2025, at the Newport News Marriott at City Center.

The NN EDGE Summit is designed to connect major local and out-of-market developers with key opportunities for growth and development in Newport News. Attendees will have a unique opportunity to engage with city leaders, learn about priority development sites, and explore how they can contribute to the city’s promising future.

The NN EDGE Summit is a major step in advancing the city’s economic development strategy, which remains a top priority for the current administration. The summit offers developers a strategic position in the city’s evolution, fostering meaningful collaboration and long-term investment opportunities.

“Newport News is entering an exciting new chapter, and the NN EDGE Summit is an essential part of that journey,” said Mayor Phillip Jones. “This administration is committed to advancing our city’s growth through strategic, collaborative development efforts, and this summit is a testament to that commitment. By launching NNIsYourEDGE.com, we are providing a direct, accessible resource for developers to engage with and invest in our future.”

“The NN EDGE Summit is an excellent opportunity to align public vision with private innovation,” said Cathy Williams, Chair of the Newport News Economic Development Authority. “It’s about building strong public-private partnerships that drive sustainable and long-term growth for our city.”

The summit will feature 12 sites poised for development, each representing a key opportunity for transformative investment within the city. Newport News is committed to engaging the private development community to work jointly in advancing its vision for a dynamic and sustainable future. More details on these specific sites will be shared at The NN EDGE Summit.

Attendance is by invitation only due to the specialized nature of the event.