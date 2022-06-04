Newport News Greek Festival Begins Today

Opa! After hosting modified events for the past two years, the Newport News Greek Festival is back under the big tent! Head to Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church at 60 Traverse Road in Newport News for authentic Greek food, delectable desserts, Greek dancing, and much more. The event begins today and lasts all weekend. Festival times are 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and noon until 5 p.m. on Sunday. Drive-thru will not be offered at this festival event, but online ordering is available beginning at 9 a.m. daily and ending one hour before the festival closes. For complete information, including the full menu and dance performance times, visit newportnewsgreekfestival.org.