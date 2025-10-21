Newport News Greek Festival Returns with Food, Music, and Culture

The sights, sounds, and flavors of Greece will fill Newport News as the Greek Festival returns from Oct. 23 to 25. Hosted by Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church (60 Traverse Rd.), this beloved community event invites guests to enjoy authentic Greek culture in a lively, family-friendly setting.

The festival opens Thursday, Oct. 23, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., and continues Friday and Saturday, Oct. 24 and 25, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.

Guests can look forward to authentic Greek cuisine, live music, folk dancing, and marketplace vendors offering unique goods and cultural items. The event promises something for all ages, with offerings that highlight the flavors, sounds, and spirit of Greece.

For the comfort and safety of everyone, pets are not permitted at the festival. Certified service dogs, however, are welcome.

Schedules and additional details are available on the festival’s official website. For questions or more information, contact the Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church office at 757-596‑6151.