Newport News Green Foundation is Breaking Ground on the Peninsula’s First Food Forest

The Newport News Green Foundation will break ground at noon on April 20 on what will be a community food forest thanks to a recently received land donation from Mayer and Dorene Sarfan. The five-acre vacant land, located at 1901 Chestnut Avenue in the Southeast area of the city, is being named after its donors. During the groundbreaking, there will also be tree planting in which volunteers may sign up to plant a tree.

The food forest is the first of its kind on the peninsula and will include a combination of fruit and nut trees, shrubs, herbs, vines, and some perennial vegetables. Other features include educational and experimental areas such as an outdoor classroom and areas used to test out different growing methods.

Newport News Green Foundation, in partnership with Christopher Newport University, is also gathering information about food scarcity during the pandemic and how the food forest may help to fill food access gaps. They are asking for the public to complete a survey to provide feedback. All participants who provide contact information will be entered into a raffle for grocery store gift cards.