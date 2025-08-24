Newport News, Hampton Receive 2025 Excellence Award

The cities of Newport News and Hampton have received a Gold 2025 Excellence in Economic Development award from the International Economic Development Council (IEDC). Each year, IEDC looks specifically for economic development organizations, government entities, initiatives, and programs that have a significant impact on revitalizing communities and that play a major role in shaping and improving the practice of economic development.

The recognition, in the Regional or Cross-Border Partnership category, honors the cities’ joint efforts supporting the expansion of Liebherr Mining Equipment Newport News Co. The award will be presented this September at IEDC’s 2025 Annual Conference in Detroit, Michigan. It highlights the cities’ ability to work across jurisdictional lines to facilitate major economic development initiatives that benefit the broader Hampton Roads region.

Liebherr, a global manufacturer of mining equipment, is investing $72.3 million to expand its operations and transition to battery-powered mining trucks. The facility’s location on the border between Newport News and Hampton required close coordination between the cities to support the project’s success.

Liebherr’s expansion is expected to boost the local economy, enhance workforce development, and strengthen the company’s global competitiveness. The project reflects a shared commitment to innovation, sustainability, and long-term regional growth.