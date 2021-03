Newport News Historic Sites Offer Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt

Newport News Historic Sites are offering a free Easter egg scavenger hunt for children ages 3-12 now through Saturday, April 3. The hunt can be downloaded online or picked up at Lee Hall Mansion or the Newport News Visitor Center in Newport News Park. After visiting four Newport News Historic Sites to find the egg signs and answer questions, the completed hunt can be redeemed for prizes at either Lee Hall Mansion or the Newport News Visitor Center. The Newport News Visitor Center is located at 13560 Jefferson Ave. at the entrance to Newport News Park. Scavenger hunts can be picked up or redeemed for prizes at this location, seven days a week from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Lee Hall Mansion is located at 163 Yorktown Road. Scavenger hunts can be picked up or redeemed Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. For more information contact nnhistoricsites@nnva.gov or call 757-888-3371 ext. 304.