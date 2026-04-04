Newport News Honored with National Budget Award

Newport News, VA — The Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) has once again recognized the City of Newport News with its Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for Fiscal Year 2026. This honor reflects the city’s continued commitment to excellence in governmental budgeting and financial transparency. Newport News has received this prestigious award multiple times since 1989, underscoring a longstanding tradition of high-quality financial stewardship.

City Manager Alan K. Archer formally recognized the Budget Department for this achievement during the recent City Council meeting, highlighting the team’s dedication and the significance of the award at the national level.

To earn the award, the city’s budget document had to meet nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. These guidelines evaluate how well the budget functions as:

a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide, and a communications tool.

The GFOA requires that award recipients achieve a “proficient” rating in all four categories, as well as across 14 mandatory criteria. Newport News’ Fiscal Year 2026 budget stood out for its strength in capital and debt management, as well as its effective use of charts and graphs to clearly present key financial and statistical information. The document also received special recognition for excellence as a communications tool, demonstrating accessibility and clarity for a broad audience.

“Our Budget Director, Lisa Cipriano, and her team continue to set a high standard for excellence in public financial management,” said City Manager Archer. “Their work reflects not only a deep commitment to transparency and integrity, but also a strong focus on strategic alignment—ensuring that our financial planning directly supports the City Council’s priorities and the long-term vision for Newport News.”

This alignment allows us to allocate resources thoughtfully, respond to community needs, and position our city for sustained growth and resilience. Receiving this award again is a testament to their professionalism, innovation, and dedication to continuous improvement.

More than 1,700 governments participate in the GFOA Budget Awards Program. Award recipients demonstrate leadership in advancing the quality of budgeting and serve as a model for governments across North America.

The GFOA supports excellence in government finance by providing best practices, professional development, resources, and research to more than 22,500 members and the communities they serve.