Newport News Honors National Child Abuse Prevention Month

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, a time for communities to come together to build caring connections, supportive environments and positive experiences for all children. Each year, Newport News creates a Pinwheels for Prevention Garden. Previously known as the Silent Children’s Garden, the pinwheels serve as a reminder of the positive childhoods we want for our children, as well as the bright futures they deserve. This year, the pinwheels are on display at the Newport News Police Department headquarters at 9710 Jefferson Avenue through Monday, April 12. Pinwheels for Prevention is a national campaign organized by Prevent Child Abuse America. The goal is to raise awareness while generating financial support of programs that create safe, stable and nurturing relationships and communities that help children thrive. For more information, visit preventchildabuse.org.