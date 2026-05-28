Newport News Hosts Great American Cleanup

Community spirit and teamwork were celebrated during the 2026 Great American Cleanup Department Challenge as city employees gathered to recognize this year’s winners and the impact of their efforts on Newport News.

Since the challenge began in 2019, participation and results have continued to grow. This year, eight departments joined the effort, with 196 volunteers collecting 433 bags of litter throughout the city.

This year’s winners were:

Large Department Winner: Waterworks

Small Department Winner: City Manager’s Office

City leaders thanked all participants for their dedication to keeping Newport News clean and healthy, noting that the event continues to inspire teamwork and community pride across the city.