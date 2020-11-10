Newport News Human Resources Department ﻿Receives 2020 Agency Award for Excellence

he Newport News Human Resources Department received the 2020 Agency Award for Excellence from the International Public Management Association for Human Resources (IPMA-HR). IPMA-HR is the leading public sector human resources organization in the w orld and annually recognizes up to three public sector Human Resources agencies for the overall quality, accomplishments and contributions of programs that exceed the normal operation of a “good government human resource program.”

The Newport News Human Resources Department was one of two agencies selected for 2020 based on recently implemented programs and strategies designed to attract, develop, support, retain and promote a diverse, qualified and capable workforce of dedicated public servants who deliver high quality services aligned with the vision, mission and values. The Human Resources Department is committed to partnering with city departments and fueling employees to drive successful results while building purposeful relationships with community partners and citizens. A few of the innovative programs and initiatives can be seen in the award highlight video that was produced with the assistance of Newport News Television.

Newport News truly is “Where great things are happening,” and this award is another example of why “You want to be a part of this!” You can learn more about the Newport News Human Resources Department at nnva.gov/human-resources. To read the full IMPA-HR press release, visit their website.