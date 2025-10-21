Newport News Human Services Fair Rescheduled to November 1

The Newport News Department of Human Services has rescheduled its inaugural Human Services Day Resource Fair to Saturday, Nov. 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Rouse Tower (6060 Jefferson Ave.). The event is free and open to the public.

The decision to reschedule was made out of an abundance of caution in response to the weather forecast for the original date. This change ensures that the event can be held safely and enjoyed to its fullest, with all planned resources, activities, and entertainment available for participants and attendees.

The Human Services Day Resource Fair is designed to serve as a comprehensive, one-stop destination for residents to access services that are often spread across multiple agencies and organizations. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect directly with other city departments, community partners, and vendors, all working together to provide support for families and individuals.

The event will shine a spotlight on the broad range of programs offered by the Department of Human Services, while also introducing residents to additional services, including housing support, health and wellness resources, child and family programs, and employment opportunities available through the department and its partners.

In addition to accessing services, guests can enjoy a lively day of fun activities, community connection, free goods distributions, exciting giveaways, and raffles.