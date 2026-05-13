Newport News Invites Community to Police Alumni Blood Drive

The Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association (CPAAA) is partnering with the American Red Cross to host a community blood drive on Wednesday, May 13, at the Peninsula Jewish Community Center, located at 401 City Center Blvd. in Newport News. Donations will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood, and community donors play a critical role in helping hospitals maintain lifesaving supplies for patients in need. Residents are encouraged to make an appointment and help support this important effort.

Eligible donors with blood types O, B negative, or A negative are especially encouraged to consider making a Power Red donation, which can maximize the impact of each contribution. Red blood cells are among the most commonly transfused blood components and are essential for emergency care, surgeries, and ongoing medical treatments.

As a special thank you, individuals who donate blood between May 1 and May 17 may receive a $20 Amazon gift card from the Red Cross.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visiting Red Cross Blood Services and entering sponsor code “UJCVP.”