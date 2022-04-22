Newport News Juneteenth Community Parade Now Accepting Applications

The Downtown Newport News Merchants and Neighbors Association, Inc. and the City of Newport News are partnering together to offer a diverse schedule of events to commemorate Juneteenth again this year. New to the lineup of events is the Newport News Juneteenth Community Parade. Registration is now open and all are invited to participate! The inaugural parade takes place on Saturday, June 11 with a step-off time of 10 a.m. The parade procession travels 1.5 miles down Jefferson Avenue, from Brooks Crossing (550 30th Street) to King-Lincoln Park (600 Jefferson Avenue). Following the parade, the celebration continues at the Park with delicious food trucks and live entertainment from the Mosaic Steel Orchestra Band until 2 p.m. Civic groups, youth organizations, community groups, and others are encouraged to participate for free by applying for a spot in the parade. Organizers are seeking marching bands, decorated floats, dance troupes, cheer squads, and any other entertaining entry. The parade entries include, but are not limited to: Walking (organized group of walkers)Float (decorated platform on wheels, pulled by a vehicle)Automobile (vehicle with passengers)Band (marching group playing musical instruments)Individual (individual that is costumed or decorated) The deadline to apply is May 16. Applications are available online. For questions about the parade, email nnjuneteenth2021@gmail.com or call (757) 813-6014. Other Juneteenth events scheduled to take place include an outdoor concert, flag raising ceremony, Freedom Festival, and much more. To register or learn more about the schedule of events, visit www.nnva.gov/Juneteenth.