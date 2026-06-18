Newport News Juneteenth Event Brings Music, Culture Together

Newport News, VA – The City of Newport News will commemorate the 20th annual Juneteenth Freedom Festival on Saturday, June 20, from 5 to 10 p.m. at Victory Landing Park, 50 26th Street. Celebrating freedom, culture and community, the festival will feature live entertainment, food vendors, cultural experiences, and activities for all ages. Gates open at 4 p.m.

“The City of Newport News’ annual Juneteenth Freedom Festival predates both national and state recognition of the holiday, reflecting a decades-old commitment to commemorating this important occasion,” said Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones. “That commitment has created a lasting legacy of coming together to celebrate the freedom and resilience of African Americans in this country. We are excited to further that legacy by providing our community with a milestone celebration that honors freedom, culture, and community.”

This family-friendly, high-energy event features nationally known DJs, live entertainment, an immersive laser light show experience at the main stage, food trucks, games, giveaways, a designated ABC area, and more. Admission is free.

“Now in its 20th year, the Newport News Juneteenth Freedom Festival was among the first events of its kind in the area and is a testament to the city’s forward thinking,” said Torrance Archie, Director of Newport News Parks and Recreation, which oversees the celebration.

Juneteenth is a federally recognized U.S. holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. Celebrated annually on June 19, it is widely regarded as the nation’s longest-running African American holiday and is often referred to as “America’s Second Independence Day.” The holiday marks the enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation in Texas on June 19, 1865, signaling freedom for the last enslaved African Americans at the conclusion of the Civil War. Communities across the country honor Juneteenth with festivals, educational programs, cultural events, and celebrations.

Notable entertainers at this year’s Juneteenth Freedom Festival include:

5 p.m. – DJ Sugar Bears and Tezzy So Dope

6 p.m. – DJ J Skillz

6:30 p.m. – Tobias Cortez

7 p.m. – DJ Eroc

7:30 p.m. – Fly Guy DC and DJ Eroc

8 p.m. – Day 26

8:30 p.m. – Fly Guy DC and DJ Fresh

9:00 p.m. – DJ Fresh

Tents, glass containers, pets, and alcohol are prohibited. Service animals are permitted. Alcohol will be available for purchase. Entrance is through the Victory Arch.

Attendees can text “NNEvents” to 888777 to receive safety, weather, and traffic updates.

Attendees are encouraged to take advantage of free public parking and shuttle service available throughout the event area. Shuttle buses will operate from designated stops to provide convenient transportation to and from the event.

Parking locations:

City Hall parking lot, 2400 Washington Ave. & 240 24th St.

Huntington Avenue parking garage, 300 25th St.

Huntington Avenue surface parking lot, 2500 Huntington Ave., 317 25th St., & 323 25th St.

Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) Engineering Center 2700 Huntington surface parking lot, 2700 Huntington Ave.

NNS Engineering Center 2700 Huntington parking garage, 2700 Huntington Ave.

NNS Engineering Center 2900 Warwick parking garage, 2900 Warwick Blvd.

NNS 4200 and 4300 Huntington surface parking lots, 3798 Huntington Ave.

NNS 4400 Huntington surface parking lot, 350 45th St.

NNS 4500 and 4600 Huntington surface parking lots, 351 45th St. & 4600 Huntington Ave.

Shuttle stops:

Warwick Blvd & 30 th St.

St. Huntington Ave & 44 th St.

St. Huntington Ave & 43 rd St.

St. Washington Ave & 25th St.

Sponsored by Bayport Credit Union and Infinity Soundz, the Juneteenth Freedom Festival will also stream live on Newport News Parks and Recreation’s YouTube channel.

For more information about live performances and interactive activities, please visit Juneteenth Freedom Festival – Newport News Parks and Recreation or call 757-926-1400. For the most up-to-date event details, follow on social media:

Newport News VA | Facebook and Newport News Special Events (@nnspecialevents) • Instagram photos and videos.