Newport News: Juneteenth Freedom Festival

The City of Newport News is delighted to host the 19th Annual Juneteenth Freedom Festival on Saturday, June 21, from 3 – 8 p.m. located at Victory Landing Park.

Join for a day filled with excitement for the whole family. This much-anticipated event in the heart of The Yard District is where culture meets community. The event is free and features a pre-show at the Victory Arch, spoken word artists, line dancing, merchandise, vendors, activities, giveaways, and an exciting lineup of live national recording artists: Dru Hill, Jazze Pha, Sammie, and 702.

In addition to entertaining stage performances, the following activities will be available for attendees to enjoy:

360 Photo Booth

Photo Op Area with Free Prints

Clack Fans for Line Dancing

Educational Exhibitors

Juneteenth-Themed Vendors

City Department Booths with Events, Programs, and Facilities Information

Kids Activities

Food, beer, and wine will also be available for purchase.

Items Allowed:

Lawn Chairs, Blankets, Strollers, Clear Bags Only, Service Animals Only

Items Not Allowed:

Outside Alcohol, Glass Containers, Bicycles, Tents, Pets