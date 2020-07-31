Newport News Launches Program to Help People Affected by COVID-19

To support Newport News residents who are experiencing financial hardships due to COVID-19, the city’s Department of Human Services has launched the Supplemental Assistance Funding for Emergencies (SAFE) program. This program offers one-time financial assistance for essential supports, including food, utility bills, childcare, rent or mortgage, transportation and medication.

To qualify, individuals must be residents of Newport News who do not meet federal and state eligibility requirements for social service benefits. Applicants have suffered a loss of income due to COVID-19 and will be asked to provide documentation of the outstanding bill or need.

The SAFE program was created using federal funds available through the CARES ACT. Program funds are available on a first-come, first-served basis until the money is expended or December 31, 2020, whichever comes first. Unlike other assistance programs, the SAFE Program is not operated by the Virginia Department of Social Services and the provisions cannot be appealed.

For more information or to apply, please contact the Newport News Department of Human Services at 757-926-6161.